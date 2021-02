The National Bank of Ukraine expects Ukraine to receive three loan tranches totaling USD 2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund in 2021.

The National Bank of Ukraine’s head Kyrylo Shevchenko stated this in an interview with the Reuters news agency, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We expect three tranches, SDR 0.5 billion each, for a total of about USD 2.2 billion this year, and the rest of the money in 2022," said Shevchenko.

According to him, the Ukrainian parliament may need to pass some draft laws as conditions for more loans.

In addition, according to him, the National Bank of Ukraine also expects foreign portfolio investors to bring in about USD 1 billion by buying government bonds in the domestic market this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine expects Ukraine to receive funds under the International Monetary Fund’s current Stand-By loan program, as well as official funding from the European Union, the World Bank, and other international partners in 2021.

An IMF mission conducted the first review of the Stand-By loan agreement from December 21 to 23.

The IMF mission later resumed the review of the agreement on January 11.

Before that, an IMF mission last visited Ukraine in November 2019.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources