Rada Approves NSDC Decision On Sanctions Application To Nicaragua Due To Consulate Opening In Crimea

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on Nicaragua due to the opening of a consulate in Crimea.

A total of 322 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 4689, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The resolution approves the NSDC decision of February 1, 2021 "On the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the Republic of Nicaragua", enacted by the Presidential Decree of February 1, 2021.

In August 2020, the Nicaraguan government officially appointed an honorary consul in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

At that, Oleh Belaventsev became the consul of Nicaragua in Crimea, who in 2019 was sentenced to 13 years in prison for encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the NSDC to introduce sectoral special economic and other restrictive sanctions against Nicaragua for a period of five years due to the opening of a consulate in Crimea.

