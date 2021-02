Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, intends to support the first reading of bill 4335 on the legalization of firearms and ammunition for the population.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the Ukrainian Speaker himself.

At the same time, the Speaker told the Ukrainian News Agency he was against the legalization of cannabis and the free circulation of weapons.

Asked why he has changed his mind, Razumkov noted that by the consideration of the second reading of the bill, it might be deprived of a term on bearing of weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to consider bill 4335 on the legalization of civil firearms and ammunition.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources