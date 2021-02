In January 2021, the revenue target of the state budget was exceeded by 6.5% (the revenue made UAH 57.6 billion or 106.5%).

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of UAH 33.3 billion was received from payments controlled by the State Tax Service, up UAH 3.4 billion over the target.

At the same time, UAH 13 billion was compensated in value added tax (VAT).

Earnings of the general fund of the state budget from customs payments made UAH 22.1 billion or 100.4% of the target.

Almost UAH 20.5 billion was earnings from VAT, and UAH 1.5 billion from the import duty.

Expenditures of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 68 billion or 84.2% of the target.

At the same time, social expenditures, defense costs, expenditures for servicing of debts and subventions and subsidies to local budgets were fully financed in compliance with the target based on pay orders.

In January 2021, the state budget was fulfilled with a deficit of UAH 4.9 billion, besides, the general fund of the state budget’s deficit was UAH 10.3 billion at the target of UAH 26.7 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, chairperson of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine, Valerii Patskan, says that in 2020, a total of UAH 67.3 billion was not utilized from the state budget.

