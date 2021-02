Stepanov Hoping To Sign New Contracts On Covid-19 Vaccine Supplies Before February 8

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, hopes for signing new contracts on supplies of anti-coronavirus vaccines before February 8.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, Stepanov did not inform what producers or organization such contracts could be signed with.

Back in December 2020, the Health Ministry said it was in talks with AstraZeneca (Sweden – Britain) company on procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

Then, Stepanov promised that new supply contracts would be signed shortly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers will present an online-platform for the population to sign in for vaccination against Covid-19.

The Health Ministry hopes for additional supplies of Covid-19 vaccines from the European Union.

The COVAX global initiative has confirmed Ukraine would obtain 117,000 doses of American Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines.

On February 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 2,394 over January 31 to 1,223,879, and the number of deaths increased by 156 over January 31 to 22,924; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 17.9%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2.6 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of February 2, there were 1,223,879 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 22,924 lethal cases; besides, 1,035,372 people had recovered.

On February 1, a total of 2,394 new cases of the disease were recorded, 156 people died, and 11,457 people recovered.

Therefore, as at February 1, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (11,457 vs 2,394).

As at the morning of February 2, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 165,583, down 5.3% over February 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (128,834), Odesa region (81,593), and Kharkiv region (78,136).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources