SSU Places SSU Ex-Deputy Head Neskoromnyi On International Wanted List, Checking Possible Links To Russia’s FS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has placed former SSU deputy chairman Dmytro Neskoromnyi on the international wanted list and it is checking whether he has links to Russian intelligence agencies.

The SSU press service announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Dmytro Neskoromnyi has been put on the regional, state, intergovernmental, and international wanted lists," the press service said.

In addition, the SSU is checking media reports that he has links to Russian intelligence agencies.

"Investigators, together with operational units, will take measures to establish a link between the suspect and the intelligence services of the aggressor country," the SSU said.

An assessment will be made to determine whether Neskoromnyi’s actions constituted treason.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has served former SSU deputy chairman Neskoromnyi with notification of suspicion of organizing preparations to assassinate SSU General Andrii Naumov.

