Volume Of Remittances To Ukraine Up 1.7% To Record High USD 12.1 Billion In 2020

In 2020, the volume of remittances to Ukraine rose by 1.7% year over year to a record high USD 12.1 billion.

This follows from a statement of the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January-December 2020, the volume of remittances increased by 1.7%, or USD 200 million, to USD 12.1 billion compared to 2019 (USD 11.9 billion)," the statement said.

The volume of remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine from abroad in December amounted to USD 1.3 billion, which is 3.5%, or USD 38.2 million, more than in December 2019 (USD 1.09 billion).

In 2020, USD 4.7 billion was transferred through informal channels in Ukraine, which is USD 1.2 billion less than in the same period last year (USD 5.8 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-November 2020, remittances to Ukraine increased by 1.8% to USD 11.026 billion compared to the same period last year (USD 10.830 billion).

