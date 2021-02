Zelenskyy: Trump’s Supporters’ Breaking Into Congress To Disrupt Approval Biden As New U.S. President Undermin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consider that the breaking of Donald Trump’s supporters into the Congress to disrupt the approval of Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election undermines the fundamentals of democracy.

He said this in an interview for Axios on HBO, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy compared his impressions from the Trump’s supporters’ actions with terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

The President of Ukraine also noted that he has been worrying about possibility of revolutions in the United States after several ones in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy condemned actions of Trump’s supporters and welcomed the Congress’ approval of the victory of Biden at the U.S. presidential election.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources