Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 6.6 Billion In 2020

The surplus of the current account of balance of payments in 2020 made USD 6.6 billion of the gross domestic product over the deficit of USD 4.1 billion year over year.

This follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency

In December 2020, the surplus of the current account of balance of payments made USD 113 million (in December 2019, it was USD 2.2 billion).

In December, the export of goods rose by 18.2% (up 9.4% in November 2020), and the import of goods rose by only 1.4% (in November, it fell by 5.5%).

In 2020, the export of goods decreased by 2% (in 2019, it grew by 6.3%) to USD 45.2 billion.

The major factor of the decrease was a reduction in exportation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals of 12.1% (-12.3% in 2019).

However, the export of mineral products rose by 12.7% (in 2019, it rose by 13.4%), inter alia the export of ores rose by 23.3% (in 2019, it increased by 18.5%).

The outflow of capital under the financial account (net lending) in 2020 made USD 4.6 billion

In December 2020, a net inflow of funds under the financial account made USD 2.7 billion.

On the whole, in 2020, the net liquidity balance was formed with a surplus of USD 2 billion (in 2019, it was USD 6 billion).

In December 2020, the surplus of the net liquidity balance made USD 2.8 billion (USD 3.3 billion in December 2019).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments decreased to USD 1.1 billion or 0.7% of the GDP.

