Rada Decided To Liquidate Tax Police In Connection With Creation Of Bureau Of Economic Security

The Verkhovna Rada decided to liquidate the Tax Police in connection with the creation of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

259 MPs voted for the adoption of bill NO. 4090 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to one of the authors of the document, Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, this document is a derivative of the law on the creation of the BES.

It provides for the liquidation of the Tax Police and provides a transitional period for the start of the BES operation no later than six months after the entry into force of the BES law.

The explanatory note to the document notes that the bill was developed in order to ensure the functioning of the Tax Police and their functions to combat tax law violations for the period before the creation of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and its territorial divisions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 28, the Verkhovna Rada established the Bureau of Economic Security.

