IMF Prolongs Work Of Its Mission On Revision Of Cooperation Program With Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prolonged the term for work of its mission responsible for revision of the program for cooperation with Ukraine.

Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, said this on the Ukraine 24 TV Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the National Bank of Ukraine is expecting additional funds from the IMF under the stand-by program.

Besides, international funding is being expected from the European Union, World Bank and other international financial organizations.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources