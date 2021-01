Health Ministry Refuses To Provide Copy Of Contract With Crown Agents For Supply Of Vaccines Against Coronavir

The Ministry of Health refused to provide a copy of the contract with the Crown Agents international organization for the supply of vaccines against coronavirus.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"In accordance with Part 2 of Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine on Access to Public Information, information managers who own confidential information can distribute it only by agreement of the persons who have restricted access to information. Since the correspondence between the Ministry of Health and Crown Agents is an integral part of the agreements and also contains confidential information, the Ministry of Health cannot provide copies of the contracts and correspondence documents requested by you without the consent of the Crown Agents," the response reads.

In its request, the Ukrainian News Agency asked the Ministry of Health to provide a copy of the contract with the Crown Agents for the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus, as well as a copy of the decision to elect Crown Agents to mediate the procurement of these drugs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Crown Agents will receive payment for the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus in the amount necessary to cover operating costs after fulfilling all the terms of the contract.

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the Crown Agents international organization to purchase vaccines against coronavirus for Ukraine instead of the Medical Procurements of Ukraine state enterprise.

There was a conflict between the Minister and the leadership of the state enterprise over a contract for the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.

Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the Medical Procurements of Ukraine state enterprise, accused Stepanov of delaying and disrupting negotiations on Ukraine's purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus.

In response, Stepanov accused the state enterprise of ineffective procurement and discrediting Ukraine in front of international partners.

