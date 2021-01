Rada Again Refuses To Appoint Acting Energy Minister Vitrenko As First Vice Prime Minister - Energy Minister

The Verkhovna Rada again refused to appoint the acting Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko to the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

204 MPs voted for the adoption of the relevant decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 1997, Vitrenko received a master's degree of the Kyiv National Economic University, specializing in international business management.

From 2002 to 2014, Vitrenko held the posts of assistant to the deputy board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, staff and non-staff assistant to the board chairperson of the Naftogaz.

Since November 2018, he has been appointed to the post of Executive Director of the Naftogaz Group.

However, in July 2020, he was dismissed due to the liquidation of this post.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services recommended the parliament appoint Vitrenko to the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

On December 17, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada refused to appoint Vitrenko as the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy (186 MPs voted for his appointment, with the minimum required 226).

At the same time, on December 21, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Vitrenko as the First Deputy Minister of Energy and entrusted him with the powers of an acting minister.

