The Verkhovna Rada recommends the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission), consider the possibility of establishing a separate tariff for electricity supplied to the population for the volume consumed up to 100 kWh per month (inclusively).

For the adoption of the draft resolution No. 4650, 337 MPs voted as a basis and in general, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada also recommends the government, together with the Energy Commission, consider the possibility of introducing state regulation of prices (tariffs), in particular, setting the limit levels of the trade markup to tariffs for housing and utility services for the supply of residential consumers with heat energy, hot water, supply and distribution of electricity and natural gas with the classification of these services as having important social significance; and also to amend the fixed prices for electricity in order to establish a separate tariff for electricity supplied to the population for houses equipped with heating electrical installations and non-gasified houses, for the volume consumed up to 3,000 kWh per month (inclusively).

Besides, the Verkhovna Rada recommends the government improve the mechanism of support for vulnerable consumers in terms of reimbursement of costs for housing and utility services, criteria for the provision and amount of targeted assistance for categories of vulnerable consumers and compensation for costs of payment for gas and heat supply services in January 2021 incurred by vulnerable consumers.

The Verkhovna Rada also recommends considering the possibility of compensating the costs incurred by household consumers living in houses equipped with heating electrical installations and non-gasified houses to pay for services for the supply of electricity for the volume consumed up to 3,000 kWh per month (inclusively).

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit proposals to parliament within a month to amend the state budget for 2021 in terms of increasing costs under the budget program "Payment of benefits and housing subsidies to citizens to pay for housing and utility services, purchase of solid and liquid stove fuel and liquefied gas in cash," as well as to study the issue and submit proposals on amendments to the legislation in order to complete the heating season 2020-2021 on the basis of the system of providing housing and utility services to the population, which was in effect until January 1, 2021.

Besides, the Verkhovna Rada recommends the Antimonopoly Committee take measures to prevent anticompetitive concerted actions and abuse of monopoly position on the market by business entities providing housing and utility services to the population; recommend to the Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services, as a matter of priority, to consider legislative initiatives concerning the formation of prices (tariffs) for housing and utility services, as well as the mechanism for providing housing and utility services to the population in connection with an increase in prices (tariffs) for these services, and submit their proposals based on the results of consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 27 MPs propose to the Verkhovna Rada to oblige the Cabinet of Ministers to return the preferential tariff of UAH 0.9 per kWh for the first 100 kWh per month for the population.

In late December, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2021 and extended the provision on imposing special duties on the electricity market until March 31, 2021.

