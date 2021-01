The Antimonopoly Committee has allowed Kyiv-based Optimal Trade limited liability company to acquire the integral property complex of the Kamiyanske-based Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works named after Dzershinsky (DMKD; Dnipropetrovsk region).

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the Antimonopoly Committee after a meeting of the Committee on January 28.

In compliance with the State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the Optimal Trade LLC was registered in September 2017.

Its state fund is UAH 3.1 million.

The Optimal Trade LLC was registered in September 2017, it is engaged in wholesale of metals and ores.

The ultimate beneficiary of the company is a resident of Kherson, Oleh Semionov, who owns it via Nerselia Holdings LTD.

The Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region has opened a case upon bankruptcy of the Kamianske-based Dneprovsky Integrated Iron&Steel Works named after Dzershinsky (DMKD; Dnipropetrovsk region).

According to the report, the case was opened under respective appeal from Kyiv-based Tekhnobudmontazh Group limited liability company.

The appeal was submitted due to the debt of the enterprise worth UAH 2.457 million that was not redeemed within a three-month period.

In compliance with the international financial reporting standards, in 2017, DMKD’s loss rose 4.9 times year over year to UAH 13.221 billion.

