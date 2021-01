French law enforcement officers detained nine minors on suspicion of severe beating of a Ukrainian teenager.

The French Embassy in Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On the morning of January 28, in Vanves, a suburb of Paris, the police detained nine minors who were allegedly involved in clashes with gangs in Beaugrenelle district of the 15th arrondissement of Paris. According to the Paris prosecutor's office, the arrested were taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, participation in group criminal actions with the aim of committing a violent crime and theft," the statement reads.

The embassy confirmed that according to the investigation, the Ukrainian teenager became a victim of revenge against the RD4 gang after a teenager from Vanves was beaten several days ago.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is demanding harsh punishment from France for those who severely beat a Ukrainian teenager.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources