The Office of the President says that on Wednesday, January 27, negotiations were held between the advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France).

This is indicated in a statement by the press service of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four took place in the format of a videoconference," it was said.

It is indicated that the head of the Office of the Head of State Andrii Yermak took part in them.

During the meeting, the parties discussed steps that could intensify the process of establishing peace in Donbas.

The parties agreed to continue consultations at the next meetings at the level of advisers.

The press service of the President's Office did not provide any other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 22, Yermak's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said that the talks between the advisers of the Normandy Four leaders had been postponed to January 27 at the request of Ukraine due to the Kharkiv tragedy.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources