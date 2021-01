Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Hungarian Ministers Peter Szijjarto are confident that there is no separatism in Zakarpattia.

They announced this at a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I categorically condemn any manifestation of disrespect for the Hungarian community of Ukraine and I consider unacceptable any anti-Ukrainian rhetoric that sounds from certain circles in Hungary. There is no reason to believe that Ukrainian Hungarians are prone to separatism, just as there is no reason to believe that Ukraine wants to inflict any harm to the Hungarians of Zakarpattia. We are one country and one society, and we will always be like that," Kuleba said.

Szijjarto supported him.

"All conversations related to separatism make no sense," he said.

According to him, Hungary considers the Zakarpattia Hungarians to be an opportunity for rapprochement with Ukraine.

"We believe that when we support the Hungarians of Zakarpattia, we thus help relations with Ukraine," he said.

In this context, he said that Hungary has developed and is going to implement a project to modernize the bridge over the Tisza, and would also like to open a new border point with Ukraine.

The minister also announced Hungary's readiness to provide Ukraine with a loan of EUR 50 million for the construction of roads in Zakarpattia.

Besides, he said that on the eve of Hungary presented Ukraine 50 artificial lung ventilation devices, four of which - for Zakarpattia region, 46 - for other regions.

Szijjarto also assured that Hungary will continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian support in connection with the situation in Donbas, including the rehabilitation of the military after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Hungarian Embassy received threats from the "Patriots of Ukraine" on the eve of Szijjarto's visit to Kyiv.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources