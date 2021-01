Yuliya Tymoshenko, Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction in the Verkhovna Rada, intends to initiate referendums on five issues.

She said this during her speech from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You know that the law on referendum was adopted yesterday. According to our expert estimates, ordinary people in the country cannot hold any referendum under this law on referendum, because there are bureaucratic procedures that will not allow people to do this... I want to make a statement that our team practically from tomorrow becomes side-by-side with the public. And we will initiate, together with the people, referendums on five issues," she said.

Thus, Tymoshenko intends to propose holding referendums, to which she proposes to raise issues about whether it is necessary to give Ukrainian gas and nuclear electricity with 30% profitability to the citizens of Ukraine, about the sale of agricultural land, about the sale of strategic property, the issue of the legalization of cannabis and the gambling business.

The MP also called on other political forces to join this initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on an all-Ukrainian referendum with the possibility of raising issue about changing the territory and repealing laws adopted by the parliament through online voting.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources