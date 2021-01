The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada determine the date of the annual indexation of pensions - March 1 from 2022.

The corresponding bill was approved by the government on January 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document also states that the indexation of pensions for military personnel, civil servants, and other pensioners is carried out annually on general terms.

At the same time, it is envisaged to assign an early retirement pension one and a half years before reaching retirement age to persons whose labor contract has been terminated due to changes in the organization of production and other conditions.

Also, a pension will be assigned ahead of schedule for parents of children who are seriously ill with rare diseases and who have not been identified as disabled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the planned indexation of pensions in 2021.

Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna hopes for the start of the defined contribution pension system in 2023.

