President of the United States, Joe Biden, has had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the topic of Ukraine was mentioned during their talk.

This follows from messages posted on both websites of the White House and the Kremlin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Putin and Biden discussed cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, trade-economic relations, and prolongation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

In compliance with the statement posted on the website of the White House, Joe Biden confirmed firm support to the sovereignty of Ukraine.

The U.S. President also raised other matters of concern, such as hacking the U.S. SolarWinds company system; a report about Russia’s encouragement for U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan; interference in U.S. election in 2020; and poisoning of Russian oppositionist, Alexey Navalny.

According to the message posted by the Kremlin, the talk between the two leaders had business-like and open character; and according to that of the White House, Biden made it clear that the United States will protect its national interests in response to the Russia’s actions that harm the country or its allies.

The two Presidents agreed to stay in touch.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 19, the United States imposed sanctions against a pipe layer within the Russian Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project.

