The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has provided Ukraine with 1.2 million polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR).

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister said that all the said test systems were produced in the United Kingdom.

Currently, they are kept at the warehouses of the Ukrvaktsyna state-run enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, On January 26, a total of 27,041 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 63% over January 25; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose 30% over January 25 to 20,079.

Since the start of the year, a total of 6,152,298 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, a total of 16,589 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 56.9% over January 24; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose 4.6 times over January 24 to 15,441.

On January 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 3,776 over January 25 to 1,200,883, and the number of deaths increased by 145 over January 25 to 22,202; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 35.9%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of January 27, there were 1,200,883 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 22,202 lethal cases; besides, 980,085 people had recovered.

On January 26, a total of 3,776 new cases of the disease were recorded, 145 people died, and 14,250 people recovered.

Therefore, as at January 26, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (14,250 vs 3,776).

As at the morning of January 27, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 198,596, down 5.1% over January 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (127,076), Odesa region (80,616), and Kharkiv region (76,909).

