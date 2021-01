The GazPravda consulting center states that the price of gas for the population in February is UAH 6.79-6.99 per cubic meter.

GazPravda has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to GazPravda, the lowest gas price of UAH 6.79 per cubic meter was offered by the Megawatt company.

Also, the Agrosynthesis Trading LLC set the price at UAH 6.88 per cubic meter of gas for February, the Energy Resources of Ukraine company set a price at UAH 6.9 per cubic meter of gas, the Gas AP LLC set the price at UAH 6.94 hryvnia per cubic meter of gas, Volynelektrozbut set the price at UAH 6.97 per cubic meter of gas and ETG set the price at UAH 6.98 per cubic meter of gas.

The rest of the companies left the gas price at the level fixed by the Cabinet of Ministers of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter of gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine gas supply company LLC lowered the price of natural gas for the population for February 2021 by 5% or UAH 0.36 per cubic meter of gas to UAH 6.86 per cubic meter (including VAT, excluding the cost distribution and delivery) compared to January.

The Cabinet of Ministers set the gas price for household consumers at the level of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter for a period from February 1 until the end of the quarantine.

The GazPravda consulting center for the population was created with the support of the All-Ukrainian Industry Association "Federation of Employers of the Oil and Gas Industry" to provide professional explanations to Ukrainians on the supply of natural gas.

