Rada To Increase Fines For False Calls For Ambulance And Police From UAH 51-119 To UAH 3,400-10,200

The Verkhovna Rada intends to increase fines for knowingly falls calling the emergency rescue unit, police, emergency medical aid from UAH 51-119 (3-7 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens) to UAH 3,400-10,200 (from 200 to 600 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens).

317 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 4157 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada also intends to increase the size of the fine for citizens for violation of fire and technogenic safety from UAH 8.5-119 (0.5-7 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens) to UAH 510-1,700 (from 30 to 100 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens).

Individual entrepreneurs are offered to impose a fine for the same violation in the amount from UAH 850 to UAH 3,400 (from 50 to 200 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens).

And for the start of work of newly created enterprises or the beginning of the use of real estate by an enterprise without a registered declaration of conformity of the material and technical base of a business entity with the requirements of legislation in the field of fire safety, for which the submission of such a declaration is mandatory, it is proposed to increase the fine from UAH 680-1,700 (from 40 to 100 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens) to UAH 2,500-3,400 (from 150 to 200 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to introduce a fine of up to UAH 34,000 for obstructing fire inspections.

