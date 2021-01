Lawyers Appeal Yanukovych Sentence To Supreme Court, Appeal To Be Considered In March

Lawyers have appealed to the Supreme Court against the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to sentence former president Viktor Yanukovych to 13 years in prison.

Vitalii Serdiuk, one of Yanukovych's lawyers, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We filed an appeal with the Supreme Court before the New Year, in December," the lawyer said.

According to him, the defense team filed the appeal because it believes that Yanukovych’s sentence is illegal.

Besides, according to the lawyer, there is already information indicating that the appeal will be considered on March 15, but Yanukovych’s defense team has not yet received official information about this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced the former president to 13 years in prison in absentia after finding him guilty of treason and complicity in the conduct of an aggressive war. However, he was acquitted of the charge of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, with grave consequences.

An appeal court later upheld the decision to sentence Yanukovych to 13 years in prison in absentia.

