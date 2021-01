The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed the case against former head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, suspected of alleged misuse of public funds; however, the High Anti-Corruption Court abolished the said decision of the NACB stating that the case had been dismissed unlawfully.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the records, the NACB had been investigating facts of alleged misuse of public funds, appropriation, misuse or appropriation of funds by the former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and head of the Verkhovna Rada administration via abuse of their offices.

On January 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered an appeal against the dismissal of the case and cancelled the resolution of the NACB.

Therefore, now the investigation must be resumed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2019, the NACB opened a criminal case against Parubiy.

Later, Parubiy’s team representatives confessed that he swam in a pool of a hotel in Qatar during his official visit to an Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly.

