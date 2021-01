The Ukrenergo national energy company states that at the moment, the coal reserves at the Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) are the lowest in the history of the country’s independence, which might entail disruption in electric energy supplies to consumers.

Chief Dispatcher of Ukrenergo, Vitalii Zaichenko, said this at the meeting of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities on January 25.

At the same time, Zaichenko added that a half of the existing coal remains at two plants: 116,000 tons of anthracite coal at the Luhansk TPP and 105,000 tons (86,000 tons of gas coal and 18,000 tons of anthracite coal) at the Sloviansk TPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energy Commission has set unscheduled inspections of five electricity producers to ensure they have the necessary fuel reserves.

