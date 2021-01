Ukraine Completing Negotiations On Purchase Of Vaccines Against Coronavirus And Positively Evaluates Their Res

Ukraine is completing negotiations on the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus and positively evaluates their results.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website following a traditional conference call chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"Negotiations on the purchase of vaccines are at the final stage. The Ukrainian side positively assesses the results of the negotiations. It is expected that vaccination in Ukraine can begin in February. According to the Minister of Health, at the first stage it will be carried out by mobile teams," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that the vaccination program in Ukraine should contain a detailed plan for each region.

"It is necessary to determine the number of vaccines, clear terms of vaccination, a list of categories of the population that should be vaccinated in the first place. The vaccine management and logistics system should also be established, including the creation of electronic systems for recording, fixing, vaccination sites, and the distribution of supplies," he said.

Besides, he drew attention to the fact that the situation with those who have already been ill with COVID-19 should be analyzed in order to determine when this category of people needs to be vaccinated.

During the meeting, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced a decrease in the percentage of positive test results for coronavirus among all people tested: if earlier this figure was on average at 34-35%, now it is within 21%.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that at the moment in Ukraine there are 235,700 active patients with coronavirus infection and 18,600 occupied beds in medical institutions.

In total, more than 66,300 beds are allocated in hospitals for receiving patients with COVID-19, of which 55,000 are provided with oxygen supply systems.

"The indicators that we see today in the number of cases, hospitalized and those who recovered, indicate that the strengthened quarantine was an effective measure," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister also announced that in the near future the Ministry of Health will investigate the situation in the regions, and depending on the indicators, the government will decide on the introduction of adaptive quarantine in certain regions.

"That is, we will return to the “green”, “yellow”, “orange” and “red” zones,” he explained.

According to him, these amendments will take effect seven days after adoption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the lockdown ended on Monday and Ukraine returned to the quarantine restrictions of the "orange zone" of epidemic danger.

