Most Schools Already Started Educational Process In Full-Time Form - Shkarlet

Most of the institutions of general secondary education have already begun the educational process in full-time form (with partial use of mixed and distance forms).

Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From January 25, 2021, quarantine restrictions are again in effect in Ukraine, approved by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1236 of December 9, 2020, on the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Consequently, kindergartens and schools can work as usual.

\"According to operational data, most of the institutions of general secondary education have already begun the educational process in full-time form (with partial use of mixed and distance forms)," Shkarlet wrote.

He noted that pupils of 100% of schools in Kyiv and Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr regions returned to their desks.

Also, from 91% to 99% of schools in Cherkasy, Luhansk, Sumy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv (in the city of Mykolaiv, pupils of grades 1-4, 9, 11 will study in full-time, the rest - in mixed form), Kherson and Kharkiv regions returned to full-time education; from 58% to 70% - in Chernivtsi, Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions.

In Poltava region, mainly mixed and distance learning.

In Ternopil region, primary school students attend lessons as usual, and pupils in grades 5-11 study in a mixed form.

In Vinnytsia region, grades 1-4 and 9-11 study in full-time form, grades 5-8 - in a mixed form.

In Rivne, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions, mainly full-time and mixed, partly - distance learning.

"It should be remembered that all educational institutions must work in compliance with anti-epidemic measures," Shkarlet stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, students of higher educational institutions and technical schools will continue their education in mixed or full-time form after the January lockdown.

