In 2020, the repatriation of dividends rose by 19.4% year over year to USD 3.7 billion.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to the report, late in 2020, the volume of repatriation of dividends rose, however, in compliance with the estimations of the NBU, it was a temporary rise related to a postponement of a portion of payments from the first half of the year.

In 2020, businesses remitted dividends for USD 3.7 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2019, the NBU canceled restrictions on repatriation of dividends to improve the investment climate as was envisioned in a roadmap on foreign currency liberalization.

