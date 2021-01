Kyiv is negotiating with American and European companies producing vaccines against coronavirus and intends to purchase 1 million doses.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The capital authorities are negotiating with several American and European companies producing vaccines against coronavirus. I use all my foreign contacts and connections in order to provide Kyiv residents with a vaccine. We are talking about purchasing 1 million doses of the drug for vaccination of 500,000 Kyiv residents," he said.

Klitschko stressed that the capital is ready to purchase a vaccine for the city budget, because so far none of the vaccines have arrived in Ukraine, and Kyiv is a multimillion city where the virus is spreading at the fastest pace.

"We must prevent the spread of the disease. Protect, first of all, the most vulnerable categories of the population. Doctors who rescue the sick today, the elderly people, social workers, education workers, specialists of critical infrastructure utilities - transport workers, housing and utility services specialists, police, rescuers and others," the mayor of Kyiv emphasized.

He noted that today the city authorities have preliminary agreements with some manufacturers.

Klitschko noted that the infrastructure for vaccination is ready in the capital: there is equipment for storing vaccines, vaccination rooms, and appropriate exercises will be conducted with specialists in a centralized manner.

"The city will buy the vaccine directly from the manufacturers. The vaccine that the capital will purchase will be used exclusively free of charge and for certain categories of people. As soon as we sign the contract, I will immediately inform Kyiv residents and the public about it. And today I am submitting a draft decision on making amendments to the program "Health of Kyiv residents" for 2021, which will allow purchasing a vaccine at the expense of the city budget and vaccinating the indicated categories of Kyiv residents," the mayor of Kyiv said.

He signed a decree on the corresponding draft decision.

"We must urgently make this decision so as not to delay payment as soon as the contract is signed, so that Kyiv will receive the vaccine as soon as possible," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 21, the number of cases of coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 507 to 125,342, the number of deaths - by 14 to 2,260.

