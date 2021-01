5,000 People Added To Register Of Corruption Offenders In 2020 - NACP

More than 5,000 people were added to the register of people who committed corruption offenses in 2020.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Information about 5,131 people was entered into the Unified State Register of People Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses (Register of Corrupt Officials) in 2020," the statement said.

According to the statement, NACP employees processed 13,142 court decisions sent by the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine.

According to these court decisions, 993 people were involved in criminal proceedings, 4,001 administrative proceedings, and 116 were subjected to disciplinary measures.

In addition, 21 people were removed from the register in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP fears that the Constitutional Court will again declare electronic asset declarations unconstitutional.

