Negotiations Of Normandy Four Advisers Postponed At Request Of Ukraine Due To Kharkiv Tragedy - Yermak's Advis

The negotiations of the Normandy Four advisers (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France), scheduled for Friday, were postponed to January 27 at the request of Ukraine because of the tragedy that happened in Kharkiv the day before.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of President Andrii Yermak, Mykhailo Podoliak, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The meeting of advisers has been postponed. The reason is obvious and tragic. This Thursday, a fire broke out in Kharkiv, in which 15 people were killed. The President is today at the scene of the tragedy. Together with him, the Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, who is the main moderator from our country at a meeting of political advisers, flew to Kharkiv," he said.

Accordingly, the work schedule of the Office of the President had to be revised due to the emergency visit of the presidential delegation to Kharkiv.

"Including postponing some important meetings planned for today, including, in fact, the next negotiations between the advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Format," Podoliak explained.

Preliminary negotiations were postponed to January 27.

"The content is planned, agreed at the previous meeting," said Yermak's advisor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 21, a fire broke out in the private nursing home for elderly people Zolotyi Chas [Golden Time] in Kholodnohorskyi district of Kharkiv.

As a result of the fire, 15 people were killed and nine were injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will declare January 23 a day of mourning due to the tragedy.

The meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format took place on December 9, 2019.

After the expiration of the time allotted for negotiations with Russia on Donbas, Zelenskyy decided to continue negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and not move on to the announced "plan B", since the negotiations yielded results in a year.

