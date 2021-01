Institutions of preschool, general secondary, extracurricular and specialized art education will work from January 25.

The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From January 25, restrictive anti-epidemic measures for educational institutions, determined by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1236 of December 9, 2020, continue to operate. At the same time, additional restrictions established for the period of January 8-24 are no longer valid," the statement reads.

Consequently, from January 25, institutions of preschool, general secondary, extracurricular and specialized art education will work; students of institutions of professional (vocational and technical), professional before higher and higher education will be able to attend educational institutions in groups of no more than 20 people; but in the case that more than 50% of pupils or students are in self-isolation due to contact with a patient with confirmed COVID-19, such classes or groups stop full-time education.

It is also prohibited to hold mass events in educational institutions (performances, holidays, concerts).

The statement notes that also during quarantine, persons who arrive in Ukraine to study at higher education institutions from the state or are citizens of states with a wide spread of coronavirus are subject to self-isolation, but this rule does not apply to persons in respect of whom there is no reason to believe that they have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet said that in case of a favorable sanitary and epidemic situation, students of professional (vocational), vocational and higher education institutions should continue their studies in a mixed format or full-time.

