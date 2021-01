25 ambulance teams visit people with suspected coronavirus in Kyiv every day.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to emphasize that any person visited by ambulance doctors can be sick with coronavirus. In total, 155 ambulance teams are working in the capital every day during the day and 136 at night. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have formed separate ambulance teams specializing in visiting people with suspected coronavirus. There are 25 such brigades in Kyiv today," Klitschko said.

According to the mayor of the capital, in just the time of their work, these brigades have made 2,300 visits to people with suspected Covid-19, hospitalized 1,750 residents of the capital.

"Ambulance drivers often complain that drivers on metropolitan roads do not always clear the lane at the request of an ambulance. Therefore, I appeal to car owners: there are a lot of medical calls now. And an ambulance that rushes to a call or carries a patient saves someone health and life. And time sometimes passes for minutes. Remember this. Be conscientious and sympathetic," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 21, the number of cases of coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 507 to 125,342, the number of deaths - by 14 to 2,260.

