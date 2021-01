Zelenskyy Travels 48 Times To Regions And Visits 10 Countries With Visits In 2020

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the regions 48 times and visited 10 countries in 2020.

This is stated in the response of the Office of the President to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

In September, Zelenskyy made 14 out of 48 working trips in Ukraine.

During the year he visited all regions, with eight of them - for the first time: Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Sumy.

Most often, the head of state visited Donbas – nine times.

Since the beginning of his presidency, Zelenskyy has traveled to the regions 78 times.

Most often, he visited Donetsk and Luhansk regions - 17 times in total.

The head of state made five visits to Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv and Odesa regions, four to Zakarpattia, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

Three times the President was on a working trip to Zhytomyr and Kherson regions, twice - to Volyn, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Zaporizhia regions.

Only once Zelenskyy has visited Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Sumy regions so far.

Compared to the visits of 2019 and the activity of the previous President Petro Poroshenko, the dynamics of Zelenskyy's regional trips in 2020 remained high despite the quarantine restrictions.

At the same time, foreign visits by the head of state were not so active in 2020.

In particular, in March-August, he did not leave Ukraine at all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the year, Zelenskyy made 10 foreign visits: five official and five working.

He was officially greeted in Italy and the Vatican, Austria, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, and Turkey.

On working trips, the head of state was in Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, in Israel at the World Holocaust Forum, in Poland on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, in Germany at the Munich Security Conference and in Belgium at the Ukraine-EU summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy celebrated New Year in the Carpathians.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources