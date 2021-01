Member of Parliament Oleksandr Skichko (Servant of the People), whose candidacy was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers for the post of Chairperson of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, declared UAH 2.4 million of income, in cash – USD 395,000, EUR 98,000 and UAH 1.2 million and the purchase of two apartments in Kyiv for UAH 7 million, his wife – UAH 10.5 million of income and the purchase of an apartment for UAH 35 million in 2019.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of the revenues for 2019, UAH 841,025 was income from business activities, UAH 1 million - fees or payments under civil law contracts, UAH 40,554 - part-time salary from Stream Production LLC, UAH 30,689 - payment of expenses for training from the Servant of the People party, UAH 320,472 - salary from Tele Pro LLC, UAH 3,944 - an additional benefit from the Tele Pro company, UAH 152,361 - a salary in the Verkhovna Rada apparatus, UAH 1,000 - an additional benefit from PrivatBank.

His wife, Yelyzaveta Yurusheva, had a salary of UAH 372,720 at the main place of work in the Unibudinvest investment fund, UAH 1.7 million - a part-time salary in the Grand Management company, UAH 1.5 million - additional benefit from Grand Management, UAH 5.3 million - dividends from Unibudinvest Management, UAH 1.4 million - income from the alienation of real estate, UAH 254,912 - interest from Alfa-Bank.

The MP has UAH 432,370, USD 4,651, EUR 886 in bank accounts, and USD 395,000, EUR 98,000 and UAH 1.2 million in cash.

The wife has USD 226,919, UAH 62,132 in bank accounts and USD 380,000, EUR 97,000 and UAH 1.2 million in cash.

In 2019, Skichko declared the purchase of two apartments in Kyiv: on June 25, he purchased an apartment with an area of ​​109.1 square meters for UAH 3.6 million and on June 19 - an apartment with an area of ​​99.7 square meters for UAH 3.5 million.

Also, since 2000, the MP has owned part of an apartment in Cherkasy with an area of ​​74.40 square meters.

Skichko's wife in August 2019 bought an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​660 square meters for UAH 35 million.

She also has owned a house with an area of ​​1,240.50 square meters in Stari Bezradychi of Kyiv region since 2010 without specifying the cost.

The MP declared three pairs of wristwatches from Rolex and Bell&Ross, as well as a 2017 BMW 730LD for UAH 3.4 million, a trailer for UAH 18,800 and a GTR B/GB Sea-Doo GTR jet ski for UAH 494,855.

Skichko is the ultimate beneficiary of Stream Production, Yurusheva - Result Ukraine and the We Choose the Future Together charitable fund.

The MP has not yet submitted a declaration for 2020, however, in August 2020, he filed a statement about significant changes in the property status, indicating that on August 10, 2020 he received a gift from his wife in non-cash form in the amount of UAH 490,272.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Oleksandr Skichko, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, as chairperson of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

