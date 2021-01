A website about Ukraine for foreigners was developed under the guidance and funds of the United Kingdom, after which it was presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The press service of the Foreign Ministry announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The website Ukraine.ua was developed by Plusone agency for funds from the British Embassy in Ukraine. The company was selected through a tender held by the British Embassy. The British side carried out the accounts for the development of the website. After the development, the website was transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine free of charge," reads the response at the request of the agency.

The ministry did not name the cost of launching the site, but assured that its filling and moderation did not require additional costs.

"Photos for the website were received free of charge. The authors provided written permissions to use their photos in the Ukraine photo bank. Videos and text materials were created by employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and are the property of the Ministry. The work and moderation of the site is provided by the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Institute within the framework of the current structure of the staffing table," the response reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to create a website about crimes in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in Crimea annexed by Russia.

