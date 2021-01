15 people have been killed and five injured in a fire in a nursing home in Kharkiv.

The State Emergency Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story residential building located at 150B, Nyzhnia Hiyevska Street, in Kharkiv, which had previously been converted into a nursing home, at 03:03 p.m. on January 21. The bodies of 15 people had been found at the site of the fire as of 04:05 p.m. Five people were injured," the statement said.

The area affected by the fire is about 100 square meters.

The State Emergency Service has sent 28 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire.

The fire is classified as a national emergency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two people were killed and two injured in a fire in a hotel in Odesa on January 18.

