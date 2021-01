Ukraine and the World Bank are negotiating the allocation of UAH 2.5 billion for vaccination against coronavirus.

Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine will receive one more cargo and one more funds for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19. This time, assistance is provided by the World Bank. Almost UAH 2.5 billion is planned to be allocated for a new project "Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine," she said.

According to Shatalova, negotiations between the Cabinet of Ministers and the World Bank Board of Directors have been underway since December 2020.

The Deputy Minister also positively assessed the transfer of authority for the procurement of vaccines against coronavirus to the Crown Agents international organization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko advises not to consider the possibility of vaccination against coronavirus at own expense at the first stages of vaccination.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized the international organization Crown Agents to purchase vaccines against coronavirus for Ukraine instead of the Medical Procurement of Ukraine state enterprise.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to speed up the creation of a register of those vaccinated against coronavirus, but there is no document on such an order in the Office of the President.

Ukraine is considering the possibility of introducing an international certificate of vaccination against coronavirus for people crossing the border, but there is still no final decision.

