The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and the Ukrhydroenergo state energy generating company were transferred to the management of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This is indicated in the statement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On behalf of the President of Ukraine, the management of Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, the Nyzhniodnistrovska hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and three combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) is transferred directly to the Cabinet of Ministers," Shmyhal wrote.

He stressed that this decision concerns the implementation of the Third Energy Package of the European Union in terms of delimiting transmission system operators, producers and suppliers of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy to develop a mechanism for transferring the Ukrenergo national energy company and the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine joint stock company to the Ministry of Energy.

