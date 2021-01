The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an increase in the size of official salaries (salary rates) for teachers by 20% from January.

The corresponding resolution was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the official salary of a teacher without the category of a general secondary education institution will be UAH 4,859 (UAH 809 more than it was since September 2020); the salary of a teacher of the highest category is UAH 6,461 (UAH 1,076 more).

The draft state budget-2021 states that the official salaries of workers in the field of education and science according to a single tariff scale will increase twice: from January 1 and December 1.

In 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated almost UAH 100 billion for teachers' salaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 2021 state budget provides for financing of the Ministry of Education in the amount of UAH 50.7 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources