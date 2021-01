Kyiv intends to resume school attendance from January 25.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The capital's authorities are determined to resume attendance in all schools of the city from January 25," Klitschko said.

He recalled that he has repeatedly appealed to the government to resume attendance in the lower grades of schools.

"This will improve the educational process for elementary school pupils and allow their parents to work. Given that the strict quarantine ends at the end of this week, the government must decide how schoolchildren will study further. The city government is set to resume attendance in all schools in the city from January 25," the mayor stressed.

Primary school will return to the usual educational process - from the first to the fourth grade.

“And pupils of the senior, especially graduating, classes must return to their desks. To properly prepare for certification, external independent testing and the admissions process to higher educational institutions,” Klitschko stressed.

He noted that the mechanism of changes in the educational process in the capital has been worked out and, if necessary, if the epidemic situation worsens, a mixed education system will be applied.

Klitschko added that the capital's kindergartens continue to work as usual.

One kindergarten is closed for quarantine - in Shevchenkivskyi district.

Also, 39 groups in 36 kindergartens are temporarily closed.

The occupancy of kindergartens in Kyiv is over 40%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to ban visits to secondary and higher education institutions from January 8 to 24, 2021.

