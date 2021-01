52% Of Ukrainians Unwilling To Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus Even If Free

Fifty-two percent of Ukrainians are unwilling to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus even if the vaccine is free.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating polling group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports

"Thirty-nine percent are willing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if the vaccine is available in pharmacies and 56% are unwilling. Forty-three percent are willing to be vaccinated if vaccination is free and 52% are unwilling," the Rating polling group said in a press release.

According to the results of the poll, support for free vaccination fell from 55% in November.

The number of those who are willing to be vaccinated free of charge has slightly increased.

"There are relatively more opponents of vaccination among people in the middle age group (30-49 years old), women, residents of small towns, and those who are not afraid of falling ill," the press release states.

In addition, 16% of the respondents in the poll believe that they have contracted COVID-19 now or in the past while 80% believe that they have not contracted it.

"Compared with the previous waves of surveys, anxiety that respondents or their loved ones will contract the coronavirus has decreased. About 40% are worried that they will contract COVID-19 (57% in November 2020) and 78% are worried that their relatives and friends will contract the disease (87% in November). Older respondents and women are more worried about contracting the disease," the press release states.

The Rating sociological group polled 1,600 adults from January 14 to 16, using the Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) method.

The margin of non-sampling error is not higher than 2.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 51% of Ukrainians polled by the Rating polling group support the lockdown and 46% do not.

