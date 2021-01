Ex-MP, Co-Founder Of Narodnyi Rukh Cherniak Died From Coronavirus

Former Member of Parliament, co-founder of the Narodnyi Rukh, Volodymyr Cherniak, died from coronavirus.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on his Facebook page.

“The heart of a patriot, a fighter for Ukraine, a doctor of economic sciences - Cherniak Volodymyr Kyrylovych stopped beating. He died on the night of January 18, 2021 after a long struggle with covid,” the statement reads.

Cherniak died at the age of 80.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2020, director general of the Pivdenne Design Bureau named after M.K. Yanhel (Dnipro), Oleksandr Dehtiariov, died from coronavirus.

