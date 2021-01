Halyna Tretiakova, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada committee on social policy and protection of the rights of veterans, proposes the parliament abolish criminal and administrative liability for the cultivation and sale of cannabis for medical purposes.

This is stated in the bill No. 4553-3 "On Amendments to the Legislation Regarding the Regulation of Cannabis Turnover", the text of which Ukrainian News Agency has obtained.

The bill proposes to legalize the sphere of medical cannabis circulation.

The bill proposes: to contribute to the improvement of the level and quality of medical services for the population by ensuring the realization of the right to health care with the use of more effective medicines, in particular, in the field of palliative medicine; to allow the storage and use of products containing phytocanabinoids that do not carry out narcotic effects by persons as prescribed by a doctor, the use of such products in medical practice.

The bill also proposes: to abolish administrative and criminal liability for legal activities in the field of circulation of cannabis and its processing products that do not contain tetrahydrocannabinol in dangerous quantities, while maintaining control over the cultivation and distribution of plants containing substances that can be used in production of narcotic drugs; create conditions for the scientific research of cannabinoids, the use of narcotic substances in scientific and educational activities (in compliance with the rules for their storage and accounting established by the government); regulate the issue of movement, including the export and import of products containing cannabinoids that do not have a narcotic effect.

The bill proposes to introduce comprehensive amendments to the Law on Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Precursors regarding the introduction of mechanisms for the legal cultivation and use of cannabis for industrial, scientific and medical purposes, the Law on Measures to Counter Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Precursors and Their Abuse regarding clarification of the procedure for inspecting vehicles, cargo and personal belongings of citizens, to amend the Law On Fundamentals of Ukrainian Legislation on Health Care regarding clarification of the human right to use narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, precursors and plants permitted for use in medical practice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President stated that more than 2 million Ukrainians need medical preparations based on cannabis.

In 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considered it untimely to legalize medical marijuana.

