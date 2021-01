Court Makes Ruling Regarding Participants In Riots In Novi Sanzhary Of Poltava Region In February 2020

The court made ruling on a number of participants in the riots in Novi Sanzhary (Poltava region) in February 2020.

The press service of the National Police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Five of the 13 defendants, from whose actions the police officers suffered, were sentenced to five years in prison with release from serving a real sentence with a trial per year. When making a decision, the court took into account the possibility of correcting convicts without serving a sentence," the statement reads.

It is also noted that four participants in the riots, whom the court found guilty of blocking vehicles, and two people involved in hooliganism, were ordered to pay fines.

It is also noted that the court, guided by Article 48 of the Criminal Code, granted the petition of the procedural leadership and the preliminary investigation bodies to release from criminal liability two defendants who first committed a criminal offense and ceased to be socially dangerous.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Novi Sanzhary (Poltava region) on March 5, the day when the observation of citizens evacuated from China due to the outbreak of coronavirus was finished.

On February 20, in Novi Sanzhary, a group of aggressive people threw stones at a convoy of buses with Ukrainians and foreigners evacuated from China.

In such a fight, nine police officers and one civilian were injured.

