The Medical Procurement of Ukraine state enterprise has resumed normal operation following the unblocking of funds for it.

The state enterprise announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the budgetary allocations for resumption of the state enterprise’s operation were unlocked on January 14.

"We can now return to work as usual. We are resuming our operations, which were suspended due to lack of funding," the statement said.

According to the statement, employees of the Medical Procurement of Ukraine state enterprise were on unpaid vacation until January 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Medical Procurement of Ukraine state enterprise recently announced that its operations had been blocked due to the Ministry of Health’s failure to approve a temporary plan for use of budget funds in 2021.

In response, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that this claim was false and said that the state enterprise’s work in 2020 was as ineffective.

There was also a conflict between the minister and the management of the state enterprise over a contract for purchase of vaccines against coronavirus produced by the Sinovac Biotech company (China).

The Medical Procurement of Ukraine state enterprise’s Director General Arsen Zhumadilov accused Stepanov of delaying and disrupting negotiations on purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus for Ukraine.

In response, Stepanov accused the state enterprise of ineffective procurement and discrediting Ukraine in the eyes of its international partners.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources