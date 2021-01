SkyUp Airlines To Launch Flights From Kyiv To Ostrava From April 26

SkyUp Airlines intends to launch flights Kyiv - Ostrava (Czech Republic) from April 26.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"SkyUp Airlines plans to start a flight program on the route Kyiv - Ostrava - Kiev from April 26," it says.

It is noted that the flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The cost of tickets from Kyiv starts at UAH 847, in the opposite direction - from UAH 846 without luggage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SkyUp intends to open flights from Kyiv to Brno from April 25.

The airline also plans to resume flights to Prague and Pardubice this spring.

