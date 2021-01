Belarus Exports 3.1 Million kWh Of Electricity To Ukraine As Emergency Aid On January 18

On January 18, Belarus exported 3.1 million kWh of electricity to Ukraine as emergency aid.

The Ministry of Energy of Belarus has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In conditions of severe frosts, 3.1 million kWh of electricity was supplied from Belarus to the Ukrainian energy system on January 18 within the framework of a bilateral agreement on emergency aid,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the supplies were carried out from 11:00 a.m. to 09:00 p.m. and the maximum capacity was 500 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company excludes rolling blackouts and announces an increase in electricity production at hydroelectric power plants (HPP), hydro-storage power plants (PSPP), thermal power plants (TPP) and combined heat and power plants (CHPP) on January 16-20 in connection with a decrease in the average daily air temperature in Ukraine.

